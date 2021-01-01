Columbia Women's Carson Pass 3-in-1 Interchange Jacket, Medium, Brown

When you are facing sub-below temperatures, stay warm and protected in the Columbia® Carson Pass IC 3-in-1 Jacket. Constructed of nylon and polyester shell, and polyester liner, this jacket is equipped with Omni-Heat™ and Omni-Tech™ technology to keep you warm, waterproof and breathable throughout the day. Fit: Regular fit Zip-in and 3-in-1 interchange system Technology: Omni-Heat™ thermal reflective technology circulates body heat to keep you warm Omni-Tech™ waterproof, breathable and critically seam sealed technology Design: Zip-in and 3-point Interchange System Attached, adjustable hood Sherpa lined hood Zippered chest and hand pockets Adjustable cuffs Drop tail hem Removable, foldable synthetic fur Comfort cuff with thumb holes for a snug fit