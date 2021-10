Case size: 30mm, Band width: 15mm, Case Thickness: 6.7mm Swiss quartz movement, 316L Stainless Steel case, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, roman dial Type, date Stainless steel bracelet, butterfly clasp with push-button Water-resistant up to a pressure of 5 bar (50 m/165 ft): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling; Caliber: 7 3/4'''