Women's Yellow Carved Sapphire Ruby Set Cocktail Ring Jaipur Atelier Los Angeles

A stylish ring featuring a beautifully carved 15 Carats yellow cabochon Sapphire dome set with a 1.10 Carats pink Ruby which has been encased in a 22 Karat Gold 'Kundan' style gold setting. 'Kundan' is a traditional setting of a gem stone in 22 Karat Gold. Our gemstones are natural which means that they may have 'inclusions' and 'jardins'. These only serve to enhance the unique quality of the gem and are part of their character and beauty. Your jewelry will stay beautiful for many years by taking a few simple precautions. Store jewelry pieces separately to avoid metal/stone abrasion and damage - even diamonds can fracture if hit with enough force at the right angle. Do not expose it to extreme temperatures or harsh chemicals. Some wear and tear on the piece is normal with regular wear and only serves to enhance the beauty and story of your jewel.