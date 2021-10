Chevron ribs trick the eye and flatter the figure, to give a slimmed silhouette, the longline length offers the perfect coverage to elongate your proportions. The v-neck is flattering and perfect for layering up with a shirt. 100% Sustainable Cashmere Hand wash or dry clean only Reshape whilst damp Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Women's Grey Cashmere Chevron Ribbed Tunic Sweater - Foggy Medium Loop Cashmere