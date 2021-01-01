Giorgio Armani Women's Cashmere Silk Interlock Top - Black - Size 48 (14)

Sophisticated and minimalist piece with a classic crewneck and crafted with a luxurious wool and silk blend. Crewneck Short sleeves Slip-on styling Wool/silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his self-named fashion empire in 1975, Milanese designer Giorgio Armani has both revolutionize. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Giorgio Armani. Color: Black. Size: 48 (14).