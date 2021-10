Black Asymmetrical-Zip Chunky Combat Boot - Women. Whether you're out running errands or meeting up with friends over a cup of coffee, keep your feet protected and comfy throughout the day with these classic combat boots.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.6" shaft31.14'' circumferenceZip closureMan-made upperMan-made liningMan-made footbedMan-made midsoleRubber soleImported