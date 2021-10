Blush Baley Leather Bootie - Women. Kick it up a notch with these sumptuous, leather booties that bring polish to your everyday look. A block heel elevates your ensemble without compromising your step for walking comfort from dawn to dusk. The neutral hue pairs with all your favorite wardrobe picks, making this a versatile staple in your footwear rotation. 1.5'' heel 4.25'' shaft Pull on Leather upperMan-made liningMan-made soleImported