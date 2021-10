Gray Buckle-Detail Kane Wide-Calf Over-the-Knee Boot - Women. Take the wow factor of your ensemble to new heights with this boot that climbs over your knee with a roomy wide shaft. A hidden inner pocket satisfies your storage needs, setting you up to travel light. 1" heel22'' shaft16.5'' circumferenceHidden inner pocketMan-made upperMan-made liningMan-made soleImported