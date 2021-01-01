Vionic Women's Casual boots BLK - Black Cecily Leather Bootie - Women

Black Cecily Leather Bootie - Women. Designed with a waterproof leather upper and chunky heel, this bootie ups your looks from workday wardrobes to casual outings. It has arch support and a cushioned feel for comfortably-stable steps. Fit note: For the greatest comfort, Vionic recommends wearing your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support.Vio-Motion SupportTM FeaturesDeep heel cup for stability and natural alignmentFull-contact footbed hugs arch and evenly distributes pressure along your footEnhanced ball-of-foot cushioning; contours to your forefoot to relieve stressPodiatrist-designed biomechanical footbed with contoured arch supportFirm yet flexible and shock-absorbing EVA midsole promotes balanceProduct Details2'' heelSide zip closureRemovable footbedWaterproofLeather upperTextile liningRubber soleImported