Beige Contrast-Trim Bootie - Women. Secure your footwear essentials with the versatile hue and the generous heel lift of this ankle bootie that adds plenty of support with its durable rubber sole and a zip closure. 2.75'' heel4.13'' shaft9.84'' circumferenceZip closureMan-made upperMan-made liningMan-made footbedMan-made midsoleRubber soleImported