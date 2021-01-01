TOMS Women's Casual boots - Gold Heritage Canvas Botas - Women

Gold Heritage Canvas Botas - Women. Bring a pop of color to your footwear collection with the vibrant hue of this textile sneaker. Styled like a chukka boot, this shoe offers a cushioned insole and a durable lug rubber sole. And with every pair you purchase, TOMS will give a pair of new shoes to a child in need. One for One. Size note: TOMS run true to size. If you are between sizes, TOMS recommends ordering the next size down since TOMS shoes will stretch with wear.Lace-up closureTextile upperTextile liningMan-made cushioned insoleRubber outsoleImported