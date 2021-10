Dark Gray Lace-Up Ziggy Rodeo Leather Boot - Women. When the weather starts to cool, step into these leather boots designed with a playful lace-up detail in the back and ultrasoft lining made with Muk Luxe material and genuine wool to keep your feet super comfy and warm. 1'' heel10.5'' shaft12'' circumferenceLace-up closureLeather upperMan-made / wool liningMan-made soleImported