Black Lina Arlington Suede Bootie - Women. Give your look a little Western-inspired twist with this suede bootie detailed with cowboy-inspired stitching and a harness strap. The cushioned footbed cradles your every step. FeaturesContoured Earth Powerpath footbed with arch supportProduct Details2.5'' heel4'' shaftSide-zip closureCushioned footbedRemovable insoleSuede upperTextile liningMan-made soleImported