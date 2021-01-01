NAOT Women's Casual boots Oily - Oily Midnight & Vintage Ash Groovy Leather Lace-Up Ankle Boot - Women

Oily Midnight & Vintage Ash Groovy Leather Lace-Up Ankle Boot - Women. Tackle whatever the day throws at you in these edgy anti-slip ankle boots outfitted with an anatomically-correct footbed and low sturdy heel. Flexible, durable leather construction ensures long-lasting wear without compromising comfort.FeaturesRemovable anatomic cork and latex footbedProduct DetailsLace-up front / side zip closureLeather upperMan-made liningRemovable anatomic cork and latex footbedMetal shankLightweight, slip-resistant Rubber soleImported