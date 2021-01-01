Comfortiva Women's Casual boots SMOKE - Smoke Norby Waterproof Suede Ankle Boot - Women

Smoke Norby Waterproof Suede Ankle Boot - Women. Take your cool-climate style to the next level with this pair of weatherproof suede ankle boots designed with a walkable block heel and a slip-resistant sole. Pillowtop memory foam footbeds and padded heel counter provide your feet with all-day comfort.FeaturesExclusive Pillowtop memory foam footbed provides long term cushioning and responds to your every step by absorbing s hock, reducing impact and helping maintain proper foot supportWeatherproof Collection, seam-sealed construction and waterproof leathersProduct Details2.5'' heelBack zip closureSuede upperTextile liningTPR soleWeatherproofImported