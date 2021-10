Brown Pointed-Toe Ankle Boot - Girls & Women. Slick sidewalks and streets won't get in the way of your casual outings when you're wearing this ankle boot that boasts a skid-resistant sole. A cool plaid inlay, a tall sculpted heel and pointed toe give it a polished profile. 2'' heel4.33'' shaft8.66'' circumferenceZip closureMan-made upperMan-made liningMan-made footbedMan-made midsoleRubber soleBreathableSkid-resistantImported