Vionic Women's Casual boots SND - Sand Oak Suede Boot - Women

Sand Oak Suede Boot - Women. Set the style standard with the weatherproof suede, fluffy shearling contrast and a ceaseless support of this sporty boot. Fit note: For the greatest comfort Vionic recommends to wear your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support.Natural Alignment Technology with Orthaheel FeaturesDeep heel cup for stability and natural alignmentPodiatrist-designed biomechanical footbed with contoured arch supportRemovable eva wrapped EVA footbedFirm yet flexible and shock-absorbing EVA midsole promotes balanceRecommended by Dr. Andrew WeilLearn more about Natural Alignment technologyProduct Details1.25'' heel4.25'' shaftLace-up closureWeather-resistant suede / shearling upperMan-made liningEVA midsoleRubber soleImported