Blue & White Abstract Floral Sleeveless Shift Dress - Women & Plus. Add breezy boho appeal to your essentials collection with this sleeveless shift dress made from a soft fabric blend infused with a hint of stretch. Made for ZulilySize S: 35.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.