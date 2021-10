Black & Beige Animal Print Three-Quarter-Sleeve Hi-Low Tunic - Women & Plus. Welcome shifting temperatures in mod fashion wearing this tunic that features three-quarter sleeves and an extended back hem. A bold allover print catches attention, while a v-neck awaits your favorite necklaces. Size S: 30'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; dry flatAssembled in the USA using imported materials