Charcoal & Red Floral Color Block T-Shirt Dress - Women & Plus. Make a bold statement in this comfy color block T-shirt dress, boasting a floral and striped print that makes this dress flirty and fun. Necklace not includedSize S: 40'' long from high point of shoulder to hem96% polyester / 4% spandexMachine washAssembled in the USA using imported materials