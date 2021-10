Peacock Blue & Yellow Floral Long-Sleeve Empire-Waist Dress - Women & Plus. A high-placed empire waist and crisscrossing surplice bodice make this cozy long-sleeve dress a flattering way to show off your impeccable sense of style. Size M: 35.8'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 6'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported