Black & White Floral Long-Sleeve Pocket Midi Dress - Women & Plus. A breezy, flattering fit and a classic black and white floral print make this dress a natural pick for your casual wardrobe. Made for ZulilySize S: 45.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.