Blue & Orange Floral Short-Sleeve Shift Dress - Women & Plus. Freshen your sundress options with this flattering number. With its floral print, short sleeves and scoop neck, this soft and stretchy shift dress adds the right blend of casual and chic for your day. Made for ZulilySize S: 35.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.