Navy & White Paisley & Geometric Slit Midi Dress - Women & Plus. A solid surplice top and head-turning print along the skirt offer swanky style to this midi dress. Its empire waist and flirty side slits create a fabulously flattering fit. Note: Due to the manner in which the fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 51'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials