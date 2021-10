Green & Red Plaid Elk Hooded Sweatshirt Dress - Women & Plus. Jingle all the way to the holidays when you wear this cozy French terry hoodie dress in a jolly print.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 35.04'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'6'' tall; 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported