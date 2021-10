Black & White Scarf-Print Sleeveless Shift Dress - Women & Plus. A swingy fit with sleeveless comfort makes this shift dress an easy option for warm-weather days. Add styling options by wearing it alone or pairing with leggings.Made for ZulilySize S: 35.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.