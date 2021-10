Blue & Red Star Stripe Half-Sleeve Pocket Shift Dress - Women. A vibrant pattern lends a touch of pizzazz to this half-sleeve dress boasting convenient side pockets and a flattering silhouette that easily pairs with your favorite heels or sandals.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary.Size S: 35.43'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.1'' chest; 23.6'' waist; 36.2'' hipsKnit100% polyesterMachine washImported