Black & White Stripe Button Fit & Flare Dress - Women. Take a style cue from the '50s with this dress that features a sweet bow collar and full swingy skirt. A breathable cotton-stretch blend delivers comfort whether you're dining by candlelight or mingling at the party. Size S: 39.37 '' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% cotton / 5% spandexHand washImported