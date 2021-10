Yellow & Orange Tropical Leaf Flutter-Sleeve Dress - Women & Plus. Channel resort-ready style vibes in this sunny-hued dress boasting a swingy silhouette and flutter sleeves just right for warm-weather outings. Size S: 37'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hips100% polyesterMachine wash; hang dryImported