Army Green Tie-Waist Asymmetrical Blouson Dress - Women. Put the spotlight on your shoulder with this flattering blouson dress boasting an artistic asymmetrical neckline and comfortable dash of stretch. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 34.4'' long from high point of shoulder to hemKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImported