Ash Blue Crewneck Short-Sleeve Curved-Hem Pocket Tunic Dress - Women. This classic swing cut dress gets a modern update with a rounded hemline and stretch-blend fabric that skims curves for a flattering fit. Side pockets give you room to stash your essentials. Size S: 36'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32'' chest; 25'' waist; 35'' hips67% polyester / 28% rayon / 5% spandexMachine washImported