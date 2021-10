Ash Gray Long-Sleeve Pocket Shift Dress - Plus. Fitted with handy side pockets and a flattering loose-cut shape, this long-sleeve dress lends a casual staple in a versatile hue to your everyday wardrobe. Necklace not includedSize 1X: 42'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size L): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 28'' waist; 40'' hips75% viscose / 22% polyester / 3% elastaneMachine washImported