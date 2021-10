White Cable-Knit Boatneck Sweater Dress - Women. Slip on this sweater dress to flaunt a timeless knit design while flattering your shoulders with its wide neckline.Size S: 42.52'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 34'' chest; 24'' waist; 37'' hipsKnit100% acrylicMachine washImported