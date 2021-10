Blue Canard Long-Sleeve Cowl Neck Shift Dress - Women. Boost your night-out wardrobe with this flattering shift dress decorated with a sophisticated cowl neck and a rich solid hue for effortless pairing with your favorite accessories. Size M: 43'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWoven64% viscose / 33% polyamide / 3% elastaneMachine wash; hang dryMade in Italy