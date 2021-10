Charcoal Cat Moon Silhouette Fleece Pocket Hoodie Dress - Women & Plus. Let your feline fancier status show by popping on this cozy fleece hoodie dress decked out in a smile-sparking graphic. Side pockets provide a hiding place for your essentials. 60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.