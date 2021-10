Charcoal & White Stripe Contrast Layered Sleeveless Midi Dress - Women. Effortlessly take on the day by throwing on this sleeveless dress starring an allover striped print in a layered look. Size S: 45'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 34'' chest; 25.25'' waist; 36.75'' hips95% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported