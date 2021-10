Green Floral Bow-Accent Surplice Dress - Women. Bring out your boho-inspired style when you don this colorful floral surplice dress topped with a bow accent at the waistline and a sweeping A-line skirt. Size S: 31.1'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hips Knit100% rayonMachine washImported