Black Floral Pocket Fit & Flare Dress - Women. Complete with side pockets for necessities like keys or snacks, this floral dress brings trend-right and convenient flair to your day.Size S: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hem5' 10" tall; 34" chest; 25" waist; 36" hips95% polyester / 5% spandexHand wash; hang dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials