Heather Gray Overlap A-Line Dress - Women & Plus. An overlapped design enlivens the silhouette of this A-line dress boasting a consistent hue crafted using a comfortable blend of materials. See how to measure. Size S: 37'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8" tall; 34" chest; 25.25" waist; 36.75" hips95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported