Pink Leaves Choker-Strap Midi Dress - Women. The muted hues and midi length of this dress make it a charming pick, while a choker-strap design adds edgy appeal. Size S: 40'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5'8'' tall; 28'' chest; 26'' waist; 35'' hips96% polyester / 4% spandexMachine washAssembled in the USA using imported materials