Light Olive & Pink Camo Short-Sleeve Shift Dress - Women & Plus. Step out in bright confidence with this soft, stretch-enhanced shift dress that boasts a roomier fit for easy styling.Made for ZulilySize S: 35.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.