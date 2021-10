Light Heather Gray & Red Plaid-Accent Long-Sleeve Shift Dress - Women & Plus. Jump on the plaid trend and add some laid-back vibes to your weekend wardrobe with this comfortable shift style featuring contrast plaid sleeves and handy side pockets. Size S: 34'' long from high point of shoulder to hem96% polyester / 4% spandexMachine washAssembled in the USA using imported materials