Lilac Gray Three-Quarter Sleeve Shift Dress - Women. Whether you're heading to the office or grabbing brunch with friends, this roomy dress boasts stretch-enhanced fabric to keep you comfortable however you choose to style it. Size S: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 40'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% cotton / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported