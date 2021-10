Milky & Navy Floral Keyhole Belted A-Line Dress - Women & Plus. Cinched with a belt, this A-line dress will flatter your figure at the office or after hours. A keyhole cutout livens up the neckline, while a touch of stretch keeps you free to move. Size XXS: 41.3'' long from high point of shoulder to hem60% viscose / 30% polyester / 10% elastaneMachine washImported