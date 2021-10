Mocha & Charcoal Space-Dye Bishop-Sleeve Pocket Tunic Dress - Women & Plus. Designed with versatility in mind, this bishop-sleeve tunic dress boasts stretch-infused fabric and subtle side pockets for comfortable style you can pair over leggings or wear solo with knee-high boots.Size S: 31.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hemSize 1X: 33.5'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine washAssembled in the USA using imported materials