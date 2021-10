Pink & Rose Long-Sleeve Shift Dress - Women & Plus. This radiant dress features a modest neckline yet bold and daring pattern, fit for a variety of events.Made for ZulilySize S: 38'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% brushed polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.