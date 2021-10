Black Round-Neck Flat Track Pocket Shift Dress - Women. Breeze through your day in this long-sleeve dress boasting soft, cotton-blend fabric and crossover detail at the front. Pockets on the side offer hands-free convenience. Model (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tallEasy fitHits at mid thighs50% modal / 46% cotton / 4% elastaneMachine wash; tumble dryImported