Orange Ruffle-Hem Empire-Waist Dress - Women. Embrace your free spirit with this dress that features a tiered design and shirred sleeves. A v-neck lets you display a necklace with ease. Size S: 37.01' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 7'' tall; 32.2'' chest; 24'' waist; 35'' hipsWoven100% polyesterMachine washImported