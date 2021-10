Burgundy Ruffle-Hem Wrap Dress - Women & Plus. Show off your feminine side and your curves with this simple-to-accessorize solid dress that features a fluttery ruffled hem and a flattering wrap profile. Short sleeves make it great for warm-weather wear. Size S: 40'' long from high point of shoulder to hem95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materialsShipping note: This item is made to order. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.