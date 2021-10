Ruby Short-Sleeve Mock Neck Shift Dress - Women. A mock neckline adds poise to this relaxed shift dress, and side pockets give you convenient storage. The flowing fit and lightweight, stretch-infused fabric keeps it feeling comfy.Size S: 36'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5 7 tall; 32 chest; 25 waist; 35 hips55% polyester / 40% rayon / 5% spandexMachine washImported